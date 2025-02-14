Increased police presence planned at Clay County schools Friday after threat

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook took to social media Thursday to talk about a written threat left at Oakleaf High School.

Out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff Cook says there will be an increased police presence tomorrow not just at Oakleaf High School, but all district schools.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While details or pictures of the graffiti were not provided, Sheriff Cook says the violence was threatened for Friday, February 14th.

She called the threat especially troubling because it’s also the 7th anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting.

“To threaten violence on that anniversary is just horrid,” said Cook.

Read: Parkland school building demolition begins 6 years after mass shooting

Cook says the Sheriff’s Office has video showing every student who went in and out of the bathroom, and they’re being interviewed to figure out which one is responsible for the threat.

Anyone with information on who it could be is asked to reach out to police.

Tips about school threats can also be made through the FortifyFL app.

Read: 11-year-old arrested in Putnam County for bomb threat, according to sheriff’s office

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.