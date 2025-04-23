Increasing accountability for Jacksonville landlords

Jacksonville, Fl — The First Alert forecast calls for a few inland showers/storms, but mainly dry today. Highs in the mid to upper 80s today inland and 70s/lower 80s along the coast. Only a few isolated inland showers/storms are possible this evening. The primary spot to see these would be north of I-10 into SE Georgia.

Three Big Things to Know:

Increasing accountability for landlords: Jacksonville City Council Members will consider a resolution to create a public list of every landlord available. It follows a UNF report that found Duval County has more eviction filings than any other Florida County. Council Member Jimmy Peluso says the registry will demand accountability from landlords.

Protesters want “Justice for Charles.” A rally was held yesterday outside Jacksonville City Hall for Charles Faggart. He died this month after an incident in the Duval County Jail. Protesters called for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to release details, and they were hoping the city council would push the JSO to share more information.

The stars appear to be aligning for the Jaguars to play in Orlando during the year-long construction of EverBank Stadium in 2027. Orlando leaders approved an $11 million deal to host Jaguars games.

Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla (6:00 - 9:00 pm on 104.5 FM) shares his story about the questionable credit card bill during his recent trip to Jacksonville. Hear how he explained his visit to Butt Hutt Smokehouse.