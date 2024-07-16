Inmate who snorted medication dies at hospital, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is working to learn details about the death of an inmate who died in custody.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate on Tuesday as 43-year-old Joseph Roy Lawson.

According to investigators, Lawson called police Saturday about people following him, but they learned he was hallucinating.

They say he admitted to snorting some type of medication.

Investigators say he tried to get out of the ambulance and hit a paramedic.

Lawson was facing two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or EMT; and one count of resisting without violence and was absentee booked into the Duval County Jail.

He was taken to the hospital and died Sunday morning.

JSO said the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to review Lawson’s manner of death.

