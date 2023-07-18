Insomnia Cookies open: Downtown Jacksonville has a new spot for fresh baked, warm cookies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Can you smell those warm, gooey, fresh-baked cookies?

The beloved Insomnia Cookies announced the opening of its second store in Jacksonville. The new bakery will cut the ribbon at its new location, Tuesday, on the corner of Adams Stree and N. Laura Street.

This marks Insomnia’s 10th store in Florida and 244th nationwide.

Are you a classic chocolate chunk fan or do your cookie cravings kick in when thinking about the fan favorite, snickerdoodle?

Whichever flavors tickle your fancy, Insomnia Cookies can be enjoyed from morning to late night, 7 days a week.

The cookie expert says that their baked goodness can be enjoyed in-store and is available for pickup and delivery.

Insomnia Cookies will celebrate its new downtown Jacksonville location’s grand opening on Tuesday, July 18, beginning at 4 p.m. The event will include baked freebies, treats and more.

Downtown location: 47 W. Adams St.

Store hours:

Monday 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 A.M.

Tuesday 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 A.M.

Wednesday 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 A.M.

Thursday 11:00 A.M. - 3:00 A.M.

Saturday 12:00 P.M. - 3:00 A.M

Grand opening event details and giveaways

Date: Tues., Jul. 18, 2023

Tues., Jul. 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 P.M. – 1:00 A.M.

4:00 P.M. – 1:00 A.M. Sweet Offers:

On Tues., Jul. 18, from 4 P.M. – 1 A.M., Insomniacs who visit the new downtown Jacksonville bakery will receive 1 FREE Classic cookie (no purchase required) in-store, or 1 FREE Classic cookie with their delivery order (minimum purchase required). Insomniacs can also earn free delivery with the code JAX23 .

. Customers can celebrate throughout the day and late into the night with sweet giveaways, a prize wheel, and more.

15% of retail sales* from 4 P.M. – 1 A.M. at the new downtown Jacksonville location will be donated to Feeding Northeast Florida.

*This does not include online orders for pickup or delivery from the Downtown Jacksonville bakery.