Investigates: DCPS superintendent Bernier behavior questioned in confidential report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has obtained a confidential report regarding the behavior of Duval County School Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier at his previous job.

The report, prepared by Cherie Silberman of Empath Employment & HR Law, delves into accusations of bullying, disparagement, racial discrimination. hostile work environment, and other claims of unprofessional behavior during his tenure as the Lee County Superintendent.

The report says Bernier “raised his voice” and bullied a Lee County employee in front of others.

It also says Bernier “...spoke about and appeared to regard some female employees less favorably than men.” - although investigators say specific claims of racism and sexism were unsubstantiated.

Action News Jax has been reporting on this since June, when a whistleblower made allegations online.

Bernier was hired in May, after resigning from his Lee County role in April.

Becker has learned the report, which was issued July 30, was given to members of the Duval County School board just 30 minutes prior to their last meeting on Mon. Nov. 4.

Becker reached out to a school district spokesperson and board members on Friday and is waiting to hear back.

Bernier told Action News Jax in June that the accusations are false.

