Investigation underway after woman found dead at beach on St. Simons Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Glynn County Police are investigating what caused the death of a woman found dead on a beach in St. Simons Island.

The woman, identified as 59-year-old Judy Marlow from Bremen, Georgia, was last seen by her husband when she went for a walk at Gould’s Inlet around 6:30 a.m., Mon., Aug. 12.

A search by police, including a K9 unit, immediately began after she was reported missing.

Marlow’s body was found on Tuesday morning near the public beach access point at 11th Street.

Police said the cause of death is unknown and there is no visible signs of injury to her body or signs of foul play.

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results which are scheduled to be completed sometime this week.

Any person with additional knowledge of this case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, GCPD non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

