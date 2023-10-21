IQ Fiber launches 5 Gigabit service for Jacksonville customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Q Fiber, the premier locally-based residential internet service provider in North Florida, officially launched its highly anticipated 5 GIG internet service plan. This service includes state-of-the-art whole-home Wi-Fi technology, powered by Wi-Fi 6E, offering unparalleled multi-gig bandwidth throughout customers’ homes.

IQ Fiber’s commitment to providing lightning-fast internet is underscored by their recent recognition as Jacksonville’s fastest, most responsive, and most reliable internet service provider, according to Ookla® Speedtest® for Q3 2023.

This new service offering addresses common frustrations that customers experience with traditional internet providers. IQ Fiber’s 5 GIG plan boasts numerous advantages, such as no charge for professional installation, no binding contracts, no equipment fees, and no data caps or speed throttling.

The 5 GIG product has undergone limited deployment since September and is now accessible across the entirety of IQ Fiber’s network. At just $125 per month, North Florida residents can now access unprecedented speed and value.

IQ Fiber’s 5 GIG service empowers users to connect dozens of devices simultaneously at maximum speeds. With symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second to and from homes, this service is 125 times faster than conventional cable-based internet. Furthermore, IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network ensures nearly 100% reliability and uptime, enabling customers to work, learn, and stream content with unwavering confidence.

Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber, highlighted the increasing demand for internet bandwidth, stating, “The average consumer now connects more than 25 devices to their home network.

This new 5 GIG service allows each of those devices to connect at the fastest possible speeds while supporting the explosive growth in demand for internet bandwidth.”

IQ Fiber’s network covers over 700 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure in North Florida, serving communities in Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns Counties. The company has recently initiated construction projects in Gainesville and Alachua County.

IQ Fiber prides itself on providing straightforward month-to-month pricing, free from hidden fees, surcharges, or unexpected price hikes. Customers also benefit from symmetrical speeds, whole-home Wi-Fi services, and a user-friendly app for managing the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in their households.

