Is the new COVID booster right for you? Doctors weigh in amid split federal and state guidance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health and the CDC are at odds over the new COVID booster and it has left people having to sort through mixed guidance on whether or not to get the updated shot.

The CDC is recommending all Americans six months and older get the latest COVID booster, which is aimed at protecting individuals against new variants.

But this week, Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued a recommendation against the booster for Floridians under the age of 65.

“COVID has seemed to become an illness of political affiliation,” Jacksonville pediatrician Dr. Randolph Thornton said.

Thornton said the political divide surrounding COVID health policy has made it difficult for doctors and patients alike to figure out what to do sometimes.

“It’s been incredibly confusing with the information coming down from the state, and from different doctors, and even between doctors, and then different friends. You’ll get all kinds of opinions across the board,” Thornton said.

For some Floridians like Jacksonville resident Quajon, the conflicting messaging has led them to rely on their own judgement to decide whether COVID vaccinations are in their best interest.

“Me, I don’t plan on succumbing to society’s norms or you know, what people think is right for me and my health. I’m just gonna continue to do what I do. Eat right, take my vitamins, work out,” Quajon said.

So, how can Floridians best navigate what option is best for them?

Dr. John Gross, a Family Care Practitioner in St. Petersburg, argued it’s always best to consult with the medical professional who knows you the best: Your doctor.

“Your 60-year-old male who has no health issues at all, will be a different conversation from say a 75-year-old patient who has already had COVID, is at risk for pneumonia, has COPD or other pulmonary issues that put them at higher risk,” Gross said.

Dr. Thornton agreed, but argued based on his read of the evidence, he believes whatever risk may be posed by the booster is still outweighed by the risk of contracting the virus without the added layer of protection.

“This one, I would still recommend it, but if parents decide not to get it because it’s optional, I would say don’t knock yourselves out over it. But my opinion is the evidence is more in favor of getting it than not,” Thornton said.

