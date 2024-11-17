‘It starts with the parents:’ Neighbors in Jacksonville’s Arlington area calling for end to youth violence after overnight shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — A young boy shot in the leg in Jacksonville’s Arlington area overnight, and the shooters are on the loose.

“The violence needs to stop in our communities,” Arlington resident Kenya Mobley said after the shooting. “Nobody wants to bury their kids. They’re still young, they got their whole life ahead of them.”

Police were on scene for several hours Sunday morning following the shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, it all began just after midnight outside Signature Styles Event Suite, LLC, just off the Arlington Expressway. Investigators say two groups of people got in a fight, at least two people opened fire, and that boy was shot in the leg. Police say it’s unclear if the boy was targeted or just hit by crossfire, but he is expected to survive.

The shooting happened just days after FBI raids in the same plaza on Friday, with Arlington neighbor Johnny Dawson telling Action News Jax this is unfortunately just more of the same in the Arlington area.

“It’s just been bad this whole time, never changed… especially in certain areas,” Dawson said. “You got this area, you got down the street a little bit, and it’s just bad. It’s bad that these kids are getting their hands on guns, drugs, anything like that, and it’s adults that’s giving it to them.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, following this shooting, Arlington neighbors are calling for an end to the youth violence, with the solution they say, starting at home.

“It genuinely starts with parents. Because all you gotta do is talk to your kids, have an open dialogue, hear what your kids talking about, give them ways to deal with situations where they’re having a disagreement, know what I mean?” Dawson said.

“Just tell your kids how much you love them and care about em, and praying is good also. We all need to pray,” Mobley added.

This now marks the 209th shooting of the year so far, according to Action News Jax records.

Anybody with information on this morning’s shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or place an anonymous tip with crime stoppers immediately.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.