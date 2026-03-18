‘It wasn’t that bad, I wasn’t swervin’' | Man arrested after multiple reports of driving in reverse

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — *The following video was provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

A 47-year-old Palm Coast man was arrested Friday after witnesses reported him driving a silver sedan in reverse on SR 100. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged William Murphy III with habitual driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

Multiple callers contacted the sheriff’s office to report the vehicle traveling eastbound in reverse. The agency’s Real Time Crime Center tracked the car to a Panda Express parking lot before deputies stopped Murphy near the intersection of SR 100 and Airport Road.

Deputies observed the sedan spin around and begin driving forward as they approached the vehicle. Murphy informed the deputies that he was attempting to reach an auto parts store to address car trouble.

“I thought the best option was to drive it backward to AutoZone,” Murphy said. “It wasn’t that bad. I wasn’t swervin’” he added.

Murphy has 10 or more prior convictions for driving while his license is suspended or revoked, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Following the traffic stop, Murphy was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He was later released from the facility after posting a $1,000 bond.

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