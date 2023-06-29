‘It would be great if the pool could open:’ City pools across Jacksonville still closed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The summer heat is ramping up and some neighborhoods in Jacksonville have nowhere to cool down.

Nearly half of the city pools are still closed.

Karah Robinson remembers when the public pool across the street from her home used to be filled with water and people.

“This year, they filled it up with water, was clean looking good thought we were all going to go swim, next thing you know it gets dumped out and is not filled up back again,” Karah said.

She’s lived across the street from the Robert F. Kennedy pool for 8 years and it’s just one of 16 city pools, in the Jacksonville area currently closed.

The First Alert Weather Team said for the weekend, the feel like temperatures will be between 105 and 110.

Action News Jax first told you two weeks ago when those pools were closed due to staffing and maintenance issues.

While the city said as of June 13th there were about 18 pools open, neighbors like Karah are trying to beat the heat.

“It would be great if the pool could open,” Karah said.

Action News Jax reached out to the city to see how long the pools have been closed for and when they will re-open but did not get a response.