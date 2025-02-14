‘It’s a big fear’: Southside hotel with over 200 police calls raising safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Safety concerns are being raised over a local hotel Action News Jax has learned has a history of crime.

It’s the same spot the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to Friday morning for a double shooting. Police said a man died and a woman was hurt at the Hometown Inn and Suites on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Since the start of 2024, police have been called to the address over 260 times.

Calls for service that Action News Jax requested from JSO reveal the calls range from drug investigations to armed disputes.

As of Thursday, police have been called out to the hotel 13 times just this year alone.

Action News Jax has also learned a lawsuit was filed against the Hometown Inn and Suites in January.

It is being sued for negligence after a guest was shot in 2023.

The complaint alleges the hotel failed to provide sufficient security as a precaution against foreseeable violent acts. It also claims the hotel did not warn guests of the existing dangers to their safety.

Sam Fakhouri said his wife works at the VPK right next door to the hotel.

“It’s a big fear that I think any parent will have just having their young kids around going to school,” said Fakhouri.

He said something needs to be done to put a stop to the crime.

“Whether you are traveling or staying here for good you should not have to have that kind of fear in just a public area like this for a hotel,” said Fakhouri.

Police are still searching for the suspect in this Friday’s shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact JSO.

