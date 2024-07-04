‘It’s crushed all of our lives:’ Parents speak about lawsuit involving inappropriate behavior between teacher, daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time, we’re hearing from parents of a victim who was subjected to inappropriate communications from a Jacksonville teacher.

James Rankin Johnson was arrested in 2021 and is in prison now. The parents have an active lawsuit against him and the school he worked at, New Beginnings Christian Academy.

They are speaking out now in hopes of helping other parents.

“It’s crushed me, it’s crushed all of our lives,” the victim’s dad, Billy Cockman.”

Lisa Rankin and Billy Cockman say this has destroyed their family. Their 16-year-old daughter, A.C., was 11 years old at the time she and James Rankin Johnson were alone together at school and had inappropriate communication over the phone.

“This is a 70-year-old man and an 11-year-old special needs,” Cockman said. “She’s thinking, this is my boyfriend, he’s gonna take care of me for the rest of my life.”

Rankin and Cockman say they chose to have A.C go to New Beginnings Christian Academy because the private school specializes in helping kids with special needs. A.C. Is deaf in one ear and autistic.

They say Johnson was not her teacher, but A.C. Said she liked to visit his therapy dog. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report reveals, Johnson messaged her telling her that he “loved her,” calling her babe and asking if she was alone.

“People hear on the news all the time about this happen and this arrest and that arrest, but nobody ever really talks about how it affects these children in the long run,” Rankin said as she began to get teary eyed. “And here I am across from you four years later, telling you that it’s destroyed our life, and she has come a long way, and I’m grateful for the progress that she has made.”

Johnson was arrested in 2021 accused of molesting a child under the age of 12, but he only pleaded guilty and was convicted of offenses against students by authority figures.

The text messages between Johnson and the victim helped prosecutors prove that. A.C. didn’t testify in the criminal case and the molestation charges against him were dropped.

Now Rankin and Cockman have filed a civil complaint against Johnson and the school, seeking financial damages for negligence.

“This happened during school hours on school property by a school employee,” Rankin said. “They apparently were knowingly sending her alone to be with this adult teacher.”

Rankin and Cockman said things got so bad, A.C was hurting herself and attempting to end her life.

“It’s devastated her, and she’ll never be the same,” Rankin said.

A court document shows the school’s lawyers denied most allegations but agreed to have a jury trial. It was originally scheduled last month, but it has been delayed.

Now, Rankin and Cockman are speaking out in hopes of helping other parents, encouraging them to check their children’s phones.

“I always felt like I was violating some privacy or something and being nosy or being too much of a protective parent,” Rankin said. “But I wish, I wish that I had done.”

Action News Jax reached out to the school and its lawyers this afternoon, but we have not heard back – understanding it’s the day before a holiday.

The state’s prison records reveal Johnson is expected to get out of prison in September.

Since A.C. said she was scared to see him again, Rankin said she moved her daughter out of state.

