‘It’s going to be a different fair:’ Construction greenlit for new fairgrounds on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The push to move the Jacksonville Fair Grounds cleared a major hurdle this week, with the new site near the Equestrian Center officially approved for construction to begin.

Construction could begin in as soon as two or three weeks, but it’s likely to be a bit longer than first expected before the first fair held at the new location.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

These renderings of the planned 82-acre facility on the Westside show what the new fairgrounds will look like, complete with 50 acres of parking, a pond and several buildings.

“So, it’s going to be a different fair as people know today. We’re gonna have the opportunity at the new location to have bigger concerts. We’re gonna have an area to house that,” said Bill Olson, President & CEO of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair. “So, it’s going to be easy to get there, easy to park your car and come to the fair and easy to go back home.”

Olson explained $16 million in funding for the move from the fairgrounds’ current home outside EverBank Stadium to the new location is expected to be approved by the council next week.

He estimates the total cost of the project split between the city and fair will top $60 million.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Initially, the project was set to be completed sometime in 2025, but Olson said delays have pushed that completion date back.

“We’re still planning on having the facility completed, you know, end of 25, maybe January 26 to have our actual building done. As far as the rest of the property, that might get pushed back a little bit,” said Olson. “But the goal is still to have the first fair in fall of 2026.”

This year’s fair is still set to be held at the location outside the stadium.

Olson said they’re working to secure that location for next year’s fair as well.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.