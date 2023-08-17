“It’s great clean energy:” New Solar Center open up in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A new solar energy center is operating in Putnam County.

The Etonia Creek solar center is one of 16 that Florida Power and Light opened up this year, and one site alone creates enough energy for 15,000 households.

About 200 thousand solar panels make up the solar center and Florida Power and Light spokesperson, Marshall Hastings, said the center is providing low-cost, reliable energy.

“It’s great clean energy and it also helps us reduce fuel costs,” said Hastings. “Solar is the most cost-effective source of power generation that we can invest in on behalf of our customers.”

With now 66 sites across the state this is the second site to come online in our area this year.

Marshall said in 2022, they were able to save $375 million in fuel costs through the investment made in solar energy.

Not only is it lowering bills, but Marshall also said the site is a great tool for the environment.

“These sites protect against urban sprawl, so they are in areas that are traditionally pretty rural, so we want to maintain that rural character, and our solar sites do a great job of doing so,” said Hastings. “We also have wildlife-friendly fencing that allows the wildlife here in the area to traverse.”

FPL said it will continue to invest in solar energy, and there are two sites currently in construction in Clay and Baker counties. Those will open up in early 2024.

