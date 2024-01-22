‘It’s a shame:’ Jacksonville telecommunications company misses weeks of payroll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new telecommunications company based in Jacksonville offered what dozens of employees thought was a dream job, but after weeks without pay, it turned into what some now describe as a nightmare.

“I’m behind on rent. I’m behind on my car note,” Latoya Stephens explained. It’s why a job opportunity at Empress Professions sounded like the answer. “I’m thinking all of this is legit I’m like wow. I’m excited.”

She started as a recruiter and enlisted friends and family to help get the new business off the ground. The job was to work from home as a service representative for AT&T, which Empress claimed it was subcontracting for.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant reached out to AT&T and a company representative said they found no record of subcontracting to Empress Professions. The company’s owner insisted she had a contract with AT&T but refused to show us.

Stephens received an offer letter from Empress for $35 an hour at 40 hours a week along with a $2500 sign-on bonus.

After three weeks of work or about 140 hours, Stephens would’ve been paid $4900 at that rate before taxes plus the sign-o bonus. Instead, Stephens claimed she only got about $1100.

She’s not the only one. At least 30 employees said they haven’t received at least two paychecks so far this year. Some have never been paid after going through training.

“This has definitely sunk me into a depression,” Vernae Irvie said. “This is a shame,” James McDougle added.

Action News Jax spoke with the owner of Empress Professions over the phone. She said the payroll company was holding the money until it could verify her account. She claimed her employees would be paid within the next 48 hours.

