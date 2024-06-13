‘It’s terrifying:’ Jacksonville teacher facing felony charges for alleged lewd conduct with student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to an arrest report that Action News Jax recently received, Jeffrey Clayton, a music teacher of almost 23 years for Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, is facing a second degree felony charge of “authority figure solicits or engages in lewd conduct with a student” as well as a third degree felony charge of “unlawful use of two-way communication device.”

According to Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson, the charges carry up to 15 and five year sentences respectively.

Action News Jax spoke to one former student and graduate of the school on Wednesday, who used one word to describe the news: “terrifying.”

UPDATED STORY: Arrested Duval teacher kissed student, told her of ‘intoxicating’ feelings for her, warrant says

“And I’m about to cry,” Cassandra Young Williams said while choking back tears. “Cus nothing like this has ever happened in over the years.” It’s terrifying.”

One parent whose child currently attends Douglas Anderson said the news is unexpected and beyond concerning.

Related Story: Douglas Anderson teacher accused of lewd conduct ‘involving a student,’ principal says

“I mean, I don’t see why anybody wouldn’t be alarmed to that kind of thing,” Brent Carbet told Action News Jax. “Like I said, this is news to me to even hear about it.”

Duval County Public Schools also told Action News Jax that Clayton was reassigned for disciplinary reasons back in 2013. However, the district was unable to provide details regarding that incident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Duval County Public Schools said it is conducting a “comprehensive investigation of the matter in addition to our normal investigation regarding the arrested employee.”

DCPS is asking students, alumni, or others who might have information useful to the investigation are encouraged to email Dr. Tameiko Grant, head of the district’s professional standards office, at GrantT1@duvalschools.org.