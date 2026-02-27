JAA providing glimpse into JIA’s Concourse B

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Aviation Authority provided a glimpse into the new Concourse B that is currently under construction at the Jacksonville International Airport.

Officials say the $340 million project is on schedule and is expected to open in Christmas 2026. Concourse B is expected to feature several amenities for passengers, including restaurants, a playground, and pet service.

“[The amenities] all go together,” said JAA CEO Mark VanLoh. “When you walk through an airport, you expect to get something to eat, you expect to not stand in a long line for something, you expect to go through screening quickly. We fixed that already. You expect to travel to places you want to go, you want to be in a nice atmosphere where you can find a seat in the gate area and not have to stand. Sometimes in the morning, we have that problem because we don’t have enough seating in our gate area, so this helps out tremendously.”

The new concourse will feature six more gates and will add more flights in the morning and at night. Concourse B will have 120,000 square feet in usable space for passengers, and about 30,000 square feet of backup house and office space for the airport to use.

The first panes of glass have been installed in the new concourse. Each pane will have EC glazing, or electric chromatic glass, that can adjust the tinting of each pane thanks to weather sensors on the roof. The roughly 1280 panes will help keep the cool and heat inside the new concourse.

Nick Marollo, the project representative at Jacobs Engineering, says the next milestone for construction is the dry-in, where everything is enclosed so no moisture gets in.

