Jacksonville 48 Hour Film Project 2024 dropoff begins

The Jacksonville 48 Hour Film Project kicks off today, where over 35 teams will embark on a wild weekend of filmmaking.

In just 48 hours, participants wrote, shot, and edited a movie, incorporating a randomly drawn genre, a given character, a prop, and a line. The competition began Friday at The Jessie, with films turned in by Sunday night during the celebratory drop-off event.

The 48 Hour Film Project, which began in Washington, D.C. in 2001, has become an international contest spanning over 130 cities. The winner of each city advances to Filmapalooza, where they compete for a coveted spot in the Short Film Corner at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

In past years, Jacksonville teams have excelled on the global stage. Team Jartoman won Grand Champion at Filmapalooza in Los Angeles in 2023, leading to their film being screened at Cannes. In October 2023, Team Nicalex, led by Alexa Wint, won Jacksonville’s competition and represented the city in Lisbon, Portugal. Wint also starred in “Yard Birds,” which was selected as one of the top films for “Yes We Cannes.”

This year’s winner will head to Seattle for Filmapalooza. Jacksonville has also teamed up with Phoenix Arts & Innovation District and local artists, including muralist Jason Tetlak, who will have 48 hours to create murals using elements provided to the filmmakers.

Screenings will be held at WJCT Studios, with Group A on Tuesday, October 15, Group B on Wednesday, October 16, and Group C on Thursday, October 17. The Best of Screening and Awards Show will take place on Monday, October 21.

For team registration or ticket purchases, visit 48hourfilm.com/Jacksonville.

