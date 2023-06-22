Jacksonville-area activities rank among Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — Tripadvisor announced the fourth category in its Travelers Choice Awards for 2023, revealing the Best of the Best “Things to Do” for 2023.

The list of activities and excursions was built by analyzing 12 months of Tripadvisor review data from millions of travelers across the globe, from bookable tours and experiences to top attractions that travelers can visit along the way.

According to Tripadvisor’s most recent Seasonal Travel Index, almost a third of travelers are motivated by the opportunity to experience something new.

Several “Things to Do” in Northeast Florida ranked among travelers’ favorites for 2023:

Another experience in our region was recognized by Tripadvisor users. Jekyll Island Dolphin Tours came in at No. 4 on Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best in the Sailing Experiences and Day Cruises category.

