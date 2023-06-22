Destination Jacksonville: Why Corporations Continue to Flood Into Florida’s ‘River City’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has become Florida’s prime destination for corporations alike, as a recent SEC report shows ‘the River City’ ranks among the best in the nation in drawing in new corporate headquarters. According to the report, Jacksonville posted a 67% net gain in corporate headquarters in 2022-2023.

Some of the corporations that have recently come to Jacksonville include Dun & Bradstreet, Paysafe, and Olympus Insurance, among others.

One of the key players in Jacksonville’s corporation influx is the proposed University of Florida graduate campus, expected to come to downtown Jacksonville, bringing a pipeline of graduate talent with it.

“That’s kind of what our focus has been. To really try and build that talent pipeline,” stressed Matt Galnor, Chief Public Affairs Officer for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. “So we’re producing the talent here that companies need to be successful.”

Galnor also outlined the benefits of projects like the newly announced $2 billion plan to transform the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium and sports district, along with the downtown space around it.

“Those are things that are really important when you’re trying to get businesses to invest here.”

All this amounts to a more attractive business destination for corporations on the move, creating a domino effect of economic prosperity in Jacksonville.

“That started a lot when Amazon came here,” explained Galnor. “And then you started to see all the distribution centers saying, ‘well, Amazon thinks Jacksonville’s important for the southeast, maybe we should.’”

