Goodwill in Jax Beach reopens after massive renovation

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of North Florida is excited to return to the Jacksonville Beach community as it prepares to reopen its 25,500-square-foot retail store and donation center on Thursday, following a massive overhaul.

The store’s much-anticipated return will unveil a new two-story shopping and office complex featuring a retail store, a donation drive-thru, and a GoodCareers job center.

The free-standing building will feature an enlarged and bright sales floor, a larger backroom for processing donations, plentiful parking and a canopy-covered drive-thru for customers to donate their gently used items, without having to leave their cars.

The second floor will house a GoodCareers center, a no-cost, full-service career center for people who want to find a job and develop the skills to be successful.

GoodCareers centers offer hundreds of current job leads, soft skills workshops, use of computers for resumé prep and job searches, on-site interviews, career fairs, a Hello Line (telephone line reserved for participants without a phone to allow employers to contact them) and individualized career counseling.

“There has been so much enthusiasm and anticipation in the local community around the renovation of our popular Jacksonville Beach location,” said David Rey, Goodwill Industries’ president and CEO. “This refreshed retail store is more reflective of our store model going forward, and we’ll be able to serve more people now with the addition of drive-thru donations, and an expanded GoodCareers center. It’s essential to our mission that we maintain that local support and engagement because our retail stores are the economic engine that supports our programs designed to train and employ individuals, removing barriers to employment.”

Store hours will be Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 1036 Beach Blvd.

For more information, visit www.goodwilljax.org.

