Action News Jax remembers late meteorologist George Winterling following his death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax wants to remember longtime TV meteorologist George Winterling.

Winterling’s family announced his passing Wednesday afternoon. He was a groundbreaking TV meteorologist not only in Jacksonville but also nationally.

He was a beloved figure in our area.

Winterling was 91 years old.

