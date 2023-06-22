Man dies after driving into ditch in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man on Northeast 185th Street in Bradford County.

According to the crash report, at around 7:14 p.m. Wednesday, the 62-year-old man from Starke was traveling eastbound on Northeast 185th Street on a black Suzuki motorcycle. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle left the roadway and traveled onto the south shoulder of Northeast 185th Street before traveling into a ditch.

The driver and motorcycle came to final rest off the south shoulder of Northeast 185th Street at the area of the crash.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP said it is still investigating what caused the crash.

FHP also said that the victim wasn’t wearing a helmet.

