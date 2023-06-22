Resident speaks out after Trout River neighborhood burglarized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local woman said that her home security system alerted her to find two burglars rummaging through her car early on Tuesday morning.

The victim said that before the two burglars were caught on her security camera, they had already stolen items from one of her neighbor’s cars, which is where the rifle they were carrying came from.

We have protected the victim’s identity to avoid potential retaliation from the suspects. She said her family is still paranoid after the burglaries.

“When this happened and they heard me scream, we didn’t go outside to chase after them. We didn’t know if it was fake or not,” the victim told Action News Jax.

The woman said she and her family were alerted to two men in their driveway and looking through her car. There was one rifle in their possession. After yelling at the suspects through the camera’s intercom, the two men ran down the street without stealing anything from her.

“One of the things I’m taking away from all of this is the fear of my child. My youngest, he was very scared. He was shaking. He was crying. He still has not been able to sleep since this happened. We all haven’t,” she said.

The victim said that the next morning, she talked with some of her neighbors, who had seen the suspects on their security cameras too. Her neighbor across the street’s cameras shows the suspects casually walking down the street, gun in hand. Another angle from the same home shows one of the suspects trying to open a truck, but it’s locked. A different neighbor caught the two men running through their yard as a car was driving by. The victim said she hopes the suspects are caught soon.

“I would find comfort in JSO capturing these teenagers and spreading a message to all others out there who are doing the same thing that this is not the route to go. Luckily, they were alive when they left my premises, but it may not be like that at the next house that they target,” she said.

She also said that she has gotten messages from people living in other neighborhoods in the Trout River area after posting about the burglaries on the Neighborhood app, saying they have had items stolen too.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into these burglaries is still ongoing.

