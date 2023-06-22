Search is still on to find two people JSO says fired into a crowd of people in Riverview

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is still looking for two men they said fired a hail of bullets at those gathered, leaving behind 70 evidence markers.

A woman who wanted to protect her identity talked about the chaos on 4th Street and Campus Avenue that happened on Tuesday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, three people were shot during a gathering of over 100 for a “celebration of life” event for someone who passed away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

As the event was wrapping up, two men dressed in all black approached the area and began firing at the crowd.

The woman who witnessed what was happening says multiple people came running through her yard trying to avoid the gunfire.

“Lived here for 33 years,” the woman said. “It happens around the neighborhood -- we hear the guns over there on the other side of Soutel.”

She says she has three grandchildren that live with her. The youngest is a year old.

“We went into the kitchen and got down on the floor,” she said. “They were scared.”

Fear and terror of what was happening were on full display. She says her husband decided to do whatever it took to protect them.

“My husband hunts and he was loading up his gun, she said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Coming up at 11 see what the woman says police found in her yard.