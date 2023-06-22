Tropical Depression 4 forms in Central Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team announced that Tropical Depression 4 has formed in the Central Atlantic.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says that the current forecast for this storm is that it will move into the Western Atlantic before weakening. However, it is expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy, the third named storm of the season.

Tropical Depression 4 isn’t expected to affect the United States.

