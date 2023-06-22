Clay County Public Library is offering a program for kids to learn a new language

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Children can learn a new language at the Clay County Library with KidSpeak.

This online course is designed for children ages 6 and up which is accessible through Transparent Language Online.

All people need is a library card to introduce their children to English, Spanish, French, Italian, and Mandarin Chinese.

