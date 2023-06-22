UNF is offering a tour of central Italy’s food and culture available for everyone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida’s Division of Continuing Education and the Brooks College of Health will offer “In the Footsteps of St. Francis,” a six-week educational and experiential tourism trip open to the public and adults of any age that will embark this October.

Participants will journey to the Italian regions of Umbria and Tuscany for the lived experience of engaging in true Italian food and culture as no traditional “tour” can offer.

Each section of the class will focus on understanding the Italian tradition through food and music.

Travelers will learn about Italian culture and St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, through meaningful site visits, immersive cooking classes, and authentic language lessons. This is a journey for those that feel passionately about food, wine, spirit, and learning with like-minded individuals.

An online information session will be held on Thursday, June 29. Registration and a deposit of $500 for the class and trip will be due on Friday, June 30. For more information and to register for the trip of a lifetime, visit the UNF Continuing Education website.

