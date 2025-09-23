Palatka man arrested, accused of sexually abusing child for several years

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in late March about a possible sexual offense involving a minor.

The alleged incidents took place over several years at a residence on Songbird Road in Palatka.

Deputies say the victim told the abuse to a friend, who then contacted authorities.

The victim said the abuse began around age six or seven and continued until the fourth grade.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Lee Vickers, allegedly entered the child’s bedroom at night and touched her inappropriately.

The victim said she was threatened not to tell anyone, fearing for herself and her parents.

Investigators say the victim kept journals where she wrote in detail about the trauma, which included drawings and written entries describing panic attacks and emotional distress.

These writings were created before the victim spoke out about the abuse.

One journal entry read, “I can’t bear this weight anymore. He should be locked up.” Another described the fear and confusion the child felt during the incidents.

The investigation is ongoing, as authorities continue to gather evidence and testimonies.

PCSO urges anyone who knows someone who is experiencing abuse to contact local law enforcement or a child advocacy center for help.

