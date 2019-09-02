0 SCHOOL CLOSURES: Duval, Nassau, other local counties cancel school

While many local and state offices prepare for Hurricane Dorian and initiate mandated evacuations, schools in the Jacksonville area are announcing closures and cancellations.

Here are the latest school closures:

Duval County Schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, the district announced Sunday. If school closing extends beyond Wednesday, the district said it will make those announcements via multiple communication channels including our app and our webpage www.duvalschools.org/dorian.

Camden County School System canceled classes for Tuesday Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 4

Charlton County School System said classes for Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 4 are canceled.

Glynn County School System canceled classes for Tuesday, Sept. 3, Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 5.

Nassau County Schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, the district announced Sunday.

St. Johns Country Day School in Orange Park is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Providence School in Jacksonville is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hope Christian Academy will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Putnam County has canceled school for Tuesday and Wednesday.

St. Johns County has canceled school for Tuesday and Wednesday, the district confirms.

Clay County has also canceled school for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

WEATHER UPDATE #3 on 9/1/19 at 12:15 P.M.:

All schools and offices will be CLOSED on Tuesday, September 3rd and Wednesday, September 4th. Please click here for the full message: https://t.co/1oXy937hwu pic.twitter.com/8G7xjr6HLd — Clay County District Schools (@oneclayschools) September 1, 2019

Baker County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Bradford County School District has decided to cancel school for all students on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday, Sept. 4. The district said it will continue to evaluate to determine if further school cancellations are necessary. Updates will come via the District Facebook, FOCUS and WEAG. The Sheriff will also convey updates as part of his Emergency Management briefings.

Camden County Schools will close Tuesday and Wednesday. Camden school officials plan to resume their regular school schedule on Thursday, Sept. 5.

College of Coastal Georgia has canceled all classes and suspended non-essential operations in Brunswick and Camden on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Residence halls will remain open and food services and campus police will continue operations.

Columbia County Schools announced Friday that all of CCS schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Edward Waters College announced Thursday it will be canceling classes and close at noon on Friday Aug. 30 through Wednesday, Sept. 4. The university is asking students to stay tuned to the website for further updates.

Flagler College said it is closed until further notice.

Florida Gateway College in Lake City will be closed and all classes canceled on Tuesday, Sept. 3. This is in addition to the previously scheduled closure on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.

Florida State College at Jacksonville is closing all campuses through Wednesday, Sep. 4.

Jacksonville University is canceling classes Friday, Aug. 30, starting at 2 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 4. The university said it is working directly with students leaving town and will accommodate any student who stays on campus.

Keiser University Jacksonville will be closed Tuesday.

St. Leo University - Jacksonville campus is closed through Wednesday.

Union County Schools will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. A determination for school closures Friday will be made at a later date.

University of Florida is closed through Tuesday.

University of North Florida announced Sunday it is canceling all classes and student activities beginning Aug. 31 through at least Sept. 4.

All residential housing will remain open and the Osprey Cafe will continue to operate on a normal schedule. UNF said if a change in the weather further impacts university operations, alerts will be provided through multiple channels, including UNF email communication, text and phone, Safe Ospreys App, social media and the UNF home page at unf.edu.

