FHP investigating deadly crash in Jacksonville’s Regency area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Tuesday morning in the Regency area.

Florida 511 is reporting that lanes are closed in the area near Southside Boulevard and Bradley Road, which is just south of Atlantic Boulevard.

Action News Jax had a crew on scene and observed a pickup truck and motorcycle involved.

We have reached out to FHP and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

