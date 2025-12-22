Holiday trash pickup schedule: Here are the changes for Duval, Clay, St. Johns counties

The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are bringing changes to trash pickups in the Jacksonville area.

Here is the solid waste pickup schedule for the City of Jacksonville:

Christmas Day (Thursday,12/25) - will be collected on Saturday, 12/27.

New Years Day - No Collection Changes.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility Holiday Schedule:

Christmas Eve (Wednesday,12/24) - Closed

Christmas Day (Thursday, 12/28) - Closed

New Years Day - Closed

To request collection service or report a problem with collection, please call (904) 630-CITY (2489) or visit the MyJax online customer service website at myjax.custhelp.com.

Here is the trash pickup schedule for Clay County:

There will be no garbage or yard waste collection on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Residents with Thursday pickup will be serviced on Friday, and those with Friday pickup will be serviced on Saturday.

The Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility and our Environmental Convenience Centers will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The administration office will close on December 24 at 2 p.m. and remain closed on Christmas. It will also close on December 31 at 2 p.m. and remain closed New Year’s Day.

Here is the solid waste collection schedule for St. Johns County:

Christmas Holiday

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division offices will be closed on Wednesday, December 24, Thursday, December 25, and Friday December 26. Standard business hours will resume on Monday, December 29.

Garbage, recycling, and yard waste will NOT be collected on Thursday, December 25, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed.

Beginning December 26, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, December 27.

Scale houses will resume standard operating hours on Friday, December 26.

New Year’s Holiday

In observance of the New Year’s holiday, the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division offices will be closed on Thursday, January 1 and Friday, January 2. Standard business hours will resume on Monday, January 5.

Garbage, recycling, and yard waste will NOT be collected on Thursday, January 1, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed.

Beginning January 2, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, January 3.

﻿Scale houses will resume standard operating hours on Friday, January 2

