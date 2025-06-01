WATCH THE GAME: Jacksonville Armada FC stay unbeaten with 6-0 win over Miami Dutch Lions

MISSED SATURDAY’S MATCH? WATCH IT IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An offensive explosion highlighted week four action for the Jacksonville Armada Men’s U-23 squad in the NPSL on Saturday night.

The Boys in Blue scored half a dozen goals and earned their first clean sheet of the season in a 6-0 win over the Miami Dutch Lions at Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium.

Jacksonville dominated the first twenty minutes of play before finally being rewarded for their efforts in the 24th minute. Xavi Csato was taken down inside the 18-yard box, leading to a Sebastian Zettl penalty kick and a 1-0 lead.

The home team would double their advantage before halftime on a highlight reel finish from Giancarlo Vaccaro. The Armada mainstay juggled around two defenders before firing off a third defender and into the back of the net in the 37th minute.

Vaccaro wasn’t finished. After halftime, he cleaned up a loose ball in front of the goal to stretch the lead to 3-0. Then came a flurry of goals to put it out of reach as Lewis Matton, Csato, and Matton again scored in the 57th, 59th, and 61st minutes, respectively.

The Fleet maintains its top spot in the NPSL’s Gulf Coast Sunshine Conference with a perfect mark of 4-0-0, but will be tested next week on the road at Club de Lyon FC, which looked strong in a 3-2 defeat in Jacksonville earlier this season.

Next up on the campus of Edward Waters University will again be the Women’s U-23 squad, fresh off an 11-0 triumph on the road. The Girls in Blue will host FC Prime Time Saturday at 3 p.m. in a match you can watch on Action Sports Jax 24/7.

