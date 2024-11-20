Jacksonville Beach Elementary School named best in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — U.S. News and World Report has ranked Jacksonville Beach Elementary School #1 in Florida elementary schools.

The student population is 626 and the school serves K-5 students. According to U.S. News and World Report, 100% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 97% scored at or above that level for reading.

In Duval County Public Schools, 44% of students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 50% tested at or above that level for math. Jacksonville Beach Elementary School did better in math and better in reading in this metric compared with students across the state.

The school’s minority student enrollment is 66%. The student-teacher ratio is 17:1, which is better than that of the Duval County Public School district.

The student population is made up of 50% female students and 50% male students. The school enrolls 9% economically disadvantaged students.

There are 36 equivalent full-time teachers and 1 full-time school counselor.







