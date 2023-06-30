Jacksonville Beach Police Department is preparing for the 4th of July Fireworks Celebrations

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police wants to let the beachgoers know what ae specific things people should know before celebrating the 4th of July in their area.

One of the issues will be traffic on the day of the event. JBPD says it is a larger area where pedestrian and vehicular traffic are expected to be heavy.

Certain travel routes will be limited or blocked entirely to air in a consistent flow of traffic after 5 p.m.

Here are some things JBPD asks people to consider before they commute:

• SR A1A will have several turning lanes blocked to aid in the northern and southern flow of traffic.

• Beach Blvd will have limitations at different intersections to aid in the westerly flow of traffic.

• Pedestrians are strongly encouraged to only cross at properly marked pedestrian crossings.

• The main travel route for northbound and southbound traffic along the three beach communities will be SR A1A. A secondary route will be Penman Road to Florida, and then to Mayport Road.

• The main travel routes westbound will be J. Turner Butler Boulevard, Beach Boulevard, and Atlantic Boulevard. A secondary route for westbound traffic will be Wonderwood Drive.

• Please remember there will be delays in both vehicular traffic, as well as pedestrian traffic. If you are coming to the beaches area to enjoy the 4th of July Celebration, preplan your routes and please be patient.

• Please help us keep the Beaches clean.

• The fireworks show will necessitate a beach closure from 100 feet North and 100 feet South of the Pier. No one will be allowed on the oceanfront or in the water in that 2-block Public Safety Zone.

