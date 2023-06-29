Jacksonville City civil rights legend Ben Frazier’s funeral to be held next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Long-time journalist, civil rights legend, founder of Northside Coalition and community leader Ben Frazier has passed away Saturday evening, just one day after his 73 birthday.

Frazier became the first Black anchor of a major news show in Jacksonville and was also an award-winning civil and human rights leader.

He became a tireless voice for those in need, even as he courageously battled cancer these past nine months.

Visitations will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:55 a.m.

The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at The Bethel Church, 215 Bethel Baptist Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202.

