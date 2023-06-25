Civil rights legend and community leader, Ben Frazier, passes away one day after his 73 birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Long-time journalist, civil rights legend, and community leader Ben Fraizer has passed away Saturday evening, just one day after his 73 birthday.

“It is with love and heartfelt sorrow that the family of Benjamin McVickers Frazier, Jr. shares the news of his passing just one day after his 73rd . He was surrounded by family and close friends as he courageously ended his nine-month battle with cancer at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Shands Hospital in Jacksonville,” said his daughter Kelly Frazier in a news release.

Frazier became the first Black anchor of a major news show in Jacksonville. He was also an award-winning civil and human rights leader, a tireless voice for the voiceless even as he underwent treatment for his cancer.

Frazier also received the NAACP’s Rutledge H. Pearson Civil Rights Award for his advocacy and outstanding contributions to civil rights over many decades.

Ben Frazier was also invited to speak with the United Nations Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination (CERD), an accomplishment he was extremely proud of.

He fought for equality among Jacksonville’s citizens, equity in our neighborhoods, and integrity, transparency, accountability, and compassion in our government.

“He will be missed solely by family, friends, and the Jacksonville community,” says Kelly Frazier.

