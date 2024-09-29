Jacksonville Beach Police Department respond to shooting and assault incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police are investigating a disturbance that led to a shooting and an assault Sunday morning, leaving one person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and another in custody.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a released statement, on the morning of September 29, Jacksonville Beach Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue South. The situation reportedly escalated and later concluded near 18th Avenue North and 3rd Street North.

During the incident, one person was shot, and another was assaulted.

The victim of the shooting was transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have taken the suspect into custody and are currently conducting interviews.

All individuals involved have identified themselves as homeless, and authorities have confirmed there is no continued threat to the public.

This remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, including the identities of those involved and a final assessment of injuries, updates will be provided.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.