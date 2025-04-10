Naval employee in Jacksonville one of four people arrested in connection with double murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young active-duty member of the Navy was arrested in Jacksonville in March in connection with a double-murder investigation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday the arrest of 19-year-old Tanajee Dickey, who is being charged with first-degree murder.

He is just one of four people arrested in connection with the crime.

FDLE said Dickey was taken into custody on March 11th while at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Police documents show that he was living at the barracks.

The investigation, conducted jointly with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, centers on the murders of Kenwan Kilgore and Bre’Shawn Malone.

The victims were found dead in Quincy on November 29th, 2024 after a reported drive-by shooting.

Three other suspects were arrested:

Lakevyon Kinder, 19: Arrested in Tallahassee on April 9th and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Ji’Michael Lawson, 19: Arrested in Tallahassee on April 9th and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Khaidyn Foreman, 18: Arrested in Havana on April 9th and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Dickey became implicated, according to FDLE, after a tip claimed Dickey and another man had attempted to set up Kilgore two months before the murder by soliciting another person to kill him.

A police report said that a search of Dickey’s phone revealed pictures of another man with a gun in the back of a car at the time of the shooting. Police said the car matched the description of one that belonged to Dickey’s mother. During a later search of the car, police said they located a bullet shell under the driver’s seat.

Action News Jax has reached out to NAS Jax for details on Dickey’s rank and how long he has worked at the base. We are still waiting to hear back.

The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office.

