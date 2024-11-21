Jacksonville Beach Police Dept. continued search for missing woman

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is still asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman, Rachel Bridges.

Bridges has been missing for nearly a month, with her last appearance seen on Wednesday, October 23. Any information regarding her disappearance should be reported to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department by visiting their station or calling 904-270-1661.

