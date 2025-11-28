Jacksonville man dies after bike struck by van

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fatal crash occurred on Thursday at 6:22 p.m. at the intersection of 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard in Jacksonville involving a bicycle and a van.

The incident resulted in the death of a 32-year-old male bicyclist from Jacksonville, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. The van, driven by a 21-year-old female, also from Jacksonville, had an 18-year-old female passenger. Neither the driver nor the passenger of the van sustained any injuries.

According to FHP, the bicyclist was traveling northbound on 103rd Street when he attempted to cross the street in a non-crosswalk area. The van was traveling westbound in the middle travel lane when the driver saw the bicyclist and attempted to avoid a collision by moving into the left travel lane, according to FHP’s report. Despite the driver’s efforts to avoid the bicyclist, the bicyclist attempted to turn around to avoid the van and other oncoming traffic but was struck by the front of the van, according to FHP.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.