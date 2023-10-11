Jacksonville brothers sentenced to federal prison for child sexual exploitation offences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two brothers from Jacksonville will spend the next few years in federal prison after being sentenced for pleading guilty to sexual exploitation offenses.

United States District Judge Marcia Morales Howard gave Jonathan William Brown, 26, Jacksonville, five years for receiving photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of young children. His brother, Joshua Thomas Brown, 28, Jacksonville, received four years and six months for possessing similar photos.

Jonathan Brown pleaded guilty to the charges on Mar. 16, 2023 and Joshua Brown pleaded guilty on Jun. 1, 2023.

According to a Department of Justice press release, in January of 2022, an internet service provider documented several uploads of child sexual abuse material associated with an online account with the user name “Jonathan Brown.” The provider forwarded this information to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

On Jul. 8, 2022, a federal search warrant was executed at Jonathan Brown’s home by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents seized computers, cell phones, and storage media. Jonathan Brown admitted to investigators that he had downloaded child sexual abuse materials. He stated that he began this behavior, “a long time ago.”

Analysis of his electronic devices revealed Jonathan Brown had downloaded more than 400 photos and 10 videos of child sexual abuse materials, including photos depicting infants and toddlers being sexually abused.

Further investigation also revealed that Jonathan’s brother Joshua also lived at the residence. A phone belonging to Joshua contained hundreds of images and video files of child sexual abuse. In total, Joshua was in possession of more than 2,100 videos and 600 photos of this material that were recovered on several different electronic devices.

HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent K. Jim Philips released this statement about the investigation:

“This disturbing investigation exposed the Brown brothers, who admittedly shared child sexual abuse materials on the internet for many years. These images included vile depictions of infants and toddlers being sexually abused. Thanks to the law enforcement partnerships forged under the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force, we were able to identify these brothers and put a stop to their victimization of our most vulnerable.”

During Wednesday’s sentencing announcement, Jonathan Brown was also ordered to serve a 15-year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and pay $46,000 in restitution to child victims upon his release from prison. Joshua was ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender, and pay $95,000 in restitution to child victims.

Both of these cases were investigated by the Northeast Florida INTECEPT Task Force, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. They were prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney D. Rodney Brown.

