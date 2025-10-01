Jacksonville child sex offender sentenced for using internet to access abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville man will spend the next decade in federal prison for using the internet to access child pornography. A judge sentenced 36-year-old Sean-Michael Smith to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in June.

According to court documents, Smith is a registered child sex offender who was convicted of distributing videos and photos of children being sexually abused. While he was on supervised release, Smith admitted he drew sketches of nude children and used the internet several times. During a search by probation officers, Smith admitted he accessed the abusive material in August, September, and December of 2024.

Court documents say a device from Smith’s home contained at least 35 photos of children being sexually abused.

Following his release, Smith will serve a 15-year supervised release and forfeit his computer.

