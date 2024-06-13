Jacksonville City Council to continue workshopping Stadium of the Future proposal today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City leaders are set to once again discuss the $1.7 million Stadium of the Future plan for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The main point of conversation today is expected to be the community benefits agreement, which has been the main point of disagreement among city council members up until this point.

The total project cost uses $925 million in city money, with $300 million being split between the city and the Jaguars to help development around the county, including spending for parks, workforce development, affordable housing and fighting homelessness.

However, this community benefits agreement has stirred up some controversy and is a hot topic of discussion.

“What the mayor is trying to do is essentially jam in $150 million of wild spending that is totally unrelated to the stadium. I’ve said it doesn’t make sense to do in this bill,” said Councilman Rory Diamond.

“What makes this an impact player is the fact that we get to see these programs immediately with real money and have the sustaining money come in over 30 years. That’s something that can create an impact downtown. If we make downtown go, we make Jacksonville go,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

The council is expected to start workshopping at 10 a.m. The final council vote on the stadium proposal is expected in the next couple of weeks.

