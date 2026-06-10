Jacksonville City Council honors JU President ahead of Chancellor transition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Council honored Jacksonville University President Tim Cost as he transitions to his new role as University Chancellor next month. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council presented Cost with a formal resolution recognizing his contributions to JU, the Arlington community and the City of Jacksonville.

“It has been a privilege to serve Jacksonville University and the more than 16,000 students who have graduated during my tenure,” said President Cost. “From the beginning, the student has remained at the center of what we do to ensure they become work-ready and world-ready. I am particularly grateful to the City of Jacksonville, City Council and City Hall for their partnership and support over these past 14 years. Some of our most innovative initiatives, such as the growing College of Law downtown, are developments that we are particularly proud to have accomplished together. Jacksonville University has more innovative ideas ahead for how to help Arlington and Jacksonville, such as our youth Sportsplex, to become a truly great destination for people wanting to live, work, and study here, and we look forward to bringing those forward in the years to come.”

Cost graduated magna cum laude from JU in 1981 and was the first alumnus to serve as JU’s president. JU says during his tenure, the university expanded from three colleges, five schools and two institutes to five colleges, nine schools and three institutes. JU also achieved its highest ranking on U.S News & World Report and was included in Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges list.

“Tim Cost returned to Jacksonville University with a clear vision, a commitment to excellence and a determination to make a lasting impact,” said City Councilman Ken Amaro. “He brought 32 years of global business experience back to his alma mater and put it to work for the students, the institution and the community he loves. Under his leadership, JU became a destination for students seeking a world-class education and a launching pad for careers in fields that are shaping our region’s economic future. The City of Jacksonville is stronger, Arlington is stronger, and thousands of young people have brighter futures because of Tim Cost’s servant leadership.”

Cost will move into his University Chancellor role on July 1, serving the Board of Trustees and working with incoming Interim President Dr. Lisa Sutherland.

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