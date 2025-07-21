Jacksonville City Council reinstates Page Program for students ages 11–18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council has reinstated its Page Program, offering local students aged 11 to 18 an opportunity to engage with city government and inspire civic involvement.

The program, which had been temporarily paused, is now available with a modernized update that includes an online application process. This change aims to increase accessibility and streamline participation for students.

“Bringing back the Page Program reflects our commitment to cultivating the next generation of civic leaders,” said City Council President Kevin Carrico. “By adding an online application, we’re making it easier than ever for students and families to get involved.”

The Page Program allows middle and high school students to serve as legislative pages during regularly scheduled City Council meetings.

Participants will observe government in action, assist with official duties, and gain firsthand experience of the legislative process at the local level.

The online application, available at Jacksonville.gov, replaces the former paper-based forms, allowing for quicker and more convenient registration. Students can submit required information electronically and receive confirmation and scheduling details via email.

The program is open to students enrolled in Duval County. Participants must have permission from a parent or guardian and must be accompanied.

Applications are now being accepted for the upcoming council meeting cycle.

For more information, call Yvonne P. Mitchell, Chief of Administrative Services, at 904-255-5171.

