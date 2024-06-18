Jacksonville City Council to vote on modified stadium deal involving community benefits agreement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Mon., June 17, dozens of people showed up to make their voices heard about the Jaguars stadium deal of the future.

Jacksonville Council President Ron Salem said they are carving out $94 million that would have gone towards homelessness, affordable housing, and workforce development.

Instead, the new amendment that will be taken up on Thur., June 19, will be to have the remaining $56 million go towards downtown parks.

“The parks portion of it doesn’t conflict as many people, it’s homelessness, the part particualy, affordable housing, a workforce -- it conflicts more council members,” Salem said.

The reason to get this passed.

“Just have to see the mayor budge and see what we can afford -- not that I’m against it, but what the city can afford,” Salem said.

