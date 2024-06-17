Amendment coming to pull out $94M for community benefits agreement from Jags stadium deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Money for affordable housing, homelessness and workforce development will not be part of the community benefits agreement expected to pass with the overall Jags stadium renovation deal next week.

The plan is to sever the $94 million for those programs with an amendment that will be taken up on Thursday.

The remaining $56 million for downtown parks will remain in the main stadium deal that is expected to come up for a final vote next Tuesday.

Council President Designate Randy White (R-District 12) announced he’d be filing the amendment to sever the funding at the start of Monday’s council meeting.

He vowed to return to the issue with a special committee he committed to establish after he takes over as Council President on July 1.

White added he hopes to work out a deal where the Jags keep their commitment to put up their full $150 million share of the CBA.

Mayor Donna Deegan’s Chief of Staff Darnell Smith explained the compromise was struck to ensure no council members would have to abstain from voting on the overall deal, due to potential conflicts of interest.

“We understand those things exist. We want to make certain that everybody has the right to vote. How do we work together to remain diligent to do the right thing?” Smith said. “This is really signaling that we are working together.

The $56 million for parks funding will have to be spent on the renovation of the Covered Flex Field, completing improvements to the Shipyards West Park, and the redevelopment of the Riverfront Park and Metropolitan Park.

