Jacksonville City leaders to begin reviewing Jaguar’s ‘Stadium of the Future’ deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City leaders will begin reviewing the proposed “Stadium of the Future” deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A workshop will be held on Wednesday for council members who have questions and concerns before a vote can take place on the proposed $1.4 billion deal.

“I think the deal overall is a good deal for Jacksonville and for the Jaguars,” Jacksonville City Council President Ron Salem said. “I think some of my questions may be spurred by colleagues and I have questions on financial component.”

The workshop agenda says part of the discussion will be about its finances. The deal includes $625 million from the Jags and $775 million from Duval taxpayers. Part of the funding is for the community benefits agreement, which includes $150 million from both the city and the Jaguars.

Council President Ron Salem will lead the meeting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Understanding using the Better Jacksonville Plan dollars and moving projects out of the CIP into that, I think will spur a lot of discussion,” Salem said.

Part of the workshop will also be about the non-relocation agreement, where the team would be on the hook for the city’s expenses if the team ever left Jacksonville. Council President Salem said he’d like to see a vote before the council starts looking at the budget soon.

“If everything works out well, we can have a vote on June 25, we want to make sure all the council members get all the questions through this process,” he said.

If anything needs to be changed, it has to be done through an amendment, according to Salem.

Action News Jax will be at the workshop, it’s possible a second meeting will be held Thursday as well.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.